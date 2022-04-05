I did not expect it, although, to be honest, I should have seen it coming from miles because Ubisoft usually gets on all kinds of trains without fearing or owing it, although the chances of failing may be great. This time we have an interesting bet and the one that smells like it will be really solid: Rainbow Six Mobile.

The thing with this new game is that it may be a bit late, as there is a good supply of shooter titles available on the market: Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and others who walk the line of the generic. What’s wrong with it Ubisoft in hand for us to get on their train?

Well, the answer is simple. The popularity of Rainbow Six Siege It is already proven and the ideal is to take it to mobiles. Come on, it’s not a Battle Royale, nor is it a death match, it’s a unique game system, which lends itself to tactics in every way, with a very clear approach that teamwork is necessary.

The point here is that it doesn’t sound easy to bring the entire gaming experience of Ubisoft’s most famous shooting game and, for that to happen, you had to work from scratch and with a robust team.

A huge team for a mobile game

Everything we saw in this original Ubisoft game was the result of a pre-alpha, that is, of a product that is still very much in development but is already advanced enough to give you an idea of ​​everything it could be.

Go, Rainbow Six Mobile is a mobile game that shows us that, at this point in life, you can no longer underestimate titles that are developed on a platform that many people hate for the wrong reasons. Now this is not just any development, there are enough people involved from all over the world to make me think this is a Assassin’s Creed.

A team of this size can only aim to deliver the best possible version of a Rainbow Six working from a cell phone. Will it be a demanding title? That’s still far from resolved, but for the time being, they’re taking development very seriously.

Montreal, Quebec, Shanghai, Paris and other Ubisoft teams are involved. We’re talking about people from all over the world agreeing on a mobile game and that, honestly, is unprecedented. This French company is the only one that can really give itself these freedoms when developing a game.

The Tactical Differentiator in Rainbow Six Mobile

If you don’t know what it’s all about Rainbow Six At this point in life, it is technically protecting or attacking a location on a map. The team that remains standing is the one that wins. Obviously, there are different game modes under this franchise, but at least with R6 Siege, the joke is to take advantage of all the tactical elements offered by the operators to win.

Now, Rainbow Six Siege it’s a robust game like you have no idea: when you’re not barricading a wall, you use a drone to investigate or you’re camping in some corner where the enemy is going to appear. Bringing all this to mobile requires redesigning the user interface and that is not an easy task.

The screen will be familiar to you when you play Rainbow Six Mobile – Source: Ubisoft

To that he adds that Rainbow Six It is not just any FPS, it has very fine characteristics, for example, putting the camera diagonally to be able to shoot with that intention, because it is not logical to show your whole body, you just lie a little to the right hoping not to reveal your entire presence.

Finally, the strategy elements that the game has by default is what makes it have a competitive factor that everyone wants to enjoy. Bringing this experience to mobile phones will be a fundamental task for the audience to feel attracted to consume this gaming experience on mobile phones.

Multiple game modes, maps and a lot of immediacy

One of the promises Rainbow Six Mobile is to offer immediate competition with few obstacles. Finally, those who play on mobile want immediacy. Ubisoft has to give them almost instant matches to get the game going and then they don’t quit.

That is one of the promises they have with the players: to offer a game optimized for mobile with games that last a short time and sessions as soon as possible. To that we add a customizable user experience to make you as comfortable as possible.

If you lose yourself quickly, Rainbow Six Mobile It is going to offer you its respective and comprehensive tutorial so that you don’t play balls and start playing like a child with a new toy when this mobile title is released.

For those who are well familiar with the series, we can confirm that this development will feature iconic Siege maps such as Bank and Border, to which we must add several game modes such as Secure The Area and Bomb. With that, they have enough to start with to keep them busy.

mobiles are priority

One detail that will concern many is that this kind of games, especially when they come out on Android, lend themselves to being emulated on Windows because they either start streaming or want to take advantage of any kind of hacks that favor them. This is inevitable and it happens with everyone who enjoys a certain popularity.

Rainbow Six Mobile It is intended, first of all, for its immediate start, so that it can be played and its primary support is focused on mobile devices. No more no less. Hopefully that will also focus on security issues for the game so it doesn’t get bogged down by hacks and people ruining the experience.

Eventually, when the time comes and everything is nice with this new scene, at Ubisoft they will start thinking about whether the road is heading towards supporting users who play from Windows 11, to cite an example. Or those who also stream and need to figure out how attractive this title can be.

Yes, there is still a remainder to give a better judgment related to Rainbow Six Mobile, but, we can see that, at first glance, those familiar with the franchise will feel right at home, especially if they play Siege. Hopefully we are not far from that testing stage to learn more about this new and robust proposal from Ubisoft.