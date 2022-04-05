Eighty million players worldwide, six years of leagues and tournaments, seven years of relentless support and constant content injections, a spin-off dedicated to the cooperative, thousands of streamers and fans around the world carrying on its legend : Rainbow Six Siege is without a doubt one of the most successful first person shooter video games to emerge in the last decade.

It is also, in no uncertain terms, the longest-running and the most granite of all those produced by Ubisoft, the certainty that shone amid the attempted sortie of Hyper Scape and under the golden dominion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, among many others. productions that have found themselves forced to work hard. But the video game market, as we know, is changing very rapidly in shape and size, and in the “new world” the numbers crunched by mobile platforms are almost mercilessly annihilating the results achieved by the classic blockbusters.

That’s why we weren’t at all surprised how much Ubisoft reached out to us to introduce us Rainbow Six Mobile, a one-to-one transition of the experience offered by Siege but entirely designed to run on smartphones. This is the path that the most successful productions must take to break through the barriers of their diffusion, according to a sound lesson given first by Fortnite, then by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and finally by Call of Duty.

And first of all we want to respond to the constant background buzz that complains when a successful brand is transposed into free-to-play for portable devices, or when a “game as a service” structure is adopted: economic solidity guaranteed by the worldwide diffusion of a successful title, it is what allows large companies in the sector to innovate and innovate.



The game modes will be the same as Siege (at least Presidio and Bomba) as evidence of absolute loyalty to the franchise.

Without a smartphone Fortnite, we probably wouldn’t have seen video games in Unreal Engine 5 this soon. Without an online GTA, we probably never would have gotten Red Dead Redemption 2. For the same reason, companies that make hugely successful titles like Bethesda or CD Projekt have made every effort to find self-sufficient side projects to fund their massive efforts. often without meeting the desired success.

Ubisoft already has some tricks up its sleeve, such as Brawlhalla, and Raindow Six Mobile aims to further enrich the company’s portfolio. He will try to do so, on the other hand, remaining extremely faithful to the formula of his most successful big brother, allowing the immense mobile users to confront one of the best tactical shooters currently in circulation, expertly filed and optimized to adapt to the characteristics of smartphones.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a team-based tactical shooter where players compete in five-piece formations to assault, or defend, the franchise’s most iconic maps. After selecting their operator from a roster that follows the typical options of the series, one team will have to barricade themselves in the buildings and prepare for the raid, while the other will employ the most advanced equipment to clean up the hot zone and make it safe.

For those not accustomed to the mechanics of Siege, it is practically the same formula: on the one hand there are the defenders, who can count on kits entirely intended for defense and must know by heart any possible entry point to respond to the raid, placing traps and above all positioning himself in the most “bad” corners, so as not to give breath to the opposing team.



Obviously the destructible environments, the title’s trademark and key element of the gameplay, will also return on smartphones and tablets.

In the meantime, the five attackers must succeed in the difficult intent of catching the players inside the buildings by surprise, well aware of the pitfalls that await them around every corner, descending from the roofs or literally blowing up the walls to find the “mice. ”Hidden behind every smallest piece of furniture and even shooting through the tiny cracks that are created between wood and pieces of plaster.

But what changes in the mobile version? The main difference in terms of gameplay lies in the duration of the matches, because the faster use on smartphones has prompted the developers to adopt a formula made up of shorter games, which will however maintain the classic structure at best of three rounds in the usual ecosystem “Attack against Defense “.

As for the modalities, we know for sure that Presidio and Bomba will be present, while the maps will trace the architectures present in Siege, presenting fans with iconic variants such as the classic Bank and Border. Since we are not certain about the operators present on mobile (but we have seen Jager, Sledge, Valkyrie and Hibana in action), it is possible that Ubisoft’s idea is to graft practically all the classic contents of the shooter also in this new one. experience, but it has not yet been confirmed which elements – between maps and operators – will be included from launch and which, instead, will arrive later.

Obviously, the second big news of Rainbow Six Mobile lies in the adaptation of the classic control system to the new platform, since the inputs will be integrated directly into the HUD, allowing you to jump into the fray using only the touchscreen. By now the translation of FPS systems into the confines of small screens has made great strides, so we have no doubt that Ubisoft has managed to keep the gameplay component on excellent standards.



The HUD includes all controls: move left, aim right, gadget top right. The interface then changes according to the gadget in use.

If the movement and aim remain firmly anchored to the right and left ends, the interface then reserves a space for gadgets in the upper right corner, and the active management of the gadgets themselves seems to have been perfectly integrated according to the classic mobile mechanics. . Indeed, in some ways we feel like saying that certain technological tools could work even better in this context, given that it is precisely the way in which they are used in the “real” counterpart.

Obviously, it remains to be clarified how the gameplay suspended between tactics, reasoning and frenetic clashes in the mobile ecosystem will behave, device in hand: if we have several examples of shooter video games now successfully landed on all platforms, it is the first time to be put to the test is a tactical title of the Rainbow Six Siege entity in which communication, coordination and above all surgical aim make the difference between victory and defeat.

In short, Ubisoft has decided to attack the mobile market hard by making available to millions of users an even more accessible variant of its tactical flag shooter, trying to reach a new audience without the slightest intention of undermining loyalty to the original title. Sure, the warriors of the mouse and keyboard – as well as those of the pad – may feel far from this kind of drift, but the technical realization seems more than satisfactory, and it would not be the first time that operations of this type have managed to please everyone.

We will see more and more of this kind of drifts: just a few months ago that of Zynga had gone down in history, albeit for a very short time, as the most expensive acquisition in the video game market. To put it briefly: if you are a mobile gamer you will soon have the best tactical shooter on the platform; and if you are a veteran of Siege, well, a launch of this kind could help make the next chapter of the saga even bigger, long-lived and rich in content.



It remains to be seen how a tactical shooter of the caliber of Rainbow Six will manage to adapt to mobile gameplay

We will soon receive more news on Rainbow Six Mobile, because there is still a lot to unveil: what will be, for example, the monetization systems of the game? And what will be the supported peripherals? Will there be esports tournaments dedicated to this ecosystem? These are essential elements to evaluate the entirety of the initiative, but for the moment the only certainty lies in the fact that another great title is preparing to flesh out the mobile catalog, which net of its astronomical numbers is still lacking in productions. “AAA”.