After the announcement of Rainbow Six Mobilesmartphone version very similar to that of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft also published the list of operators available on day one.

Ubisoft has decided to bring the series of Rainbow Six also on Mobilealso revealing all operators that users will be able to use at launch. These characters will have a revisited appearance, many of whom will no longer wear a mask. In any case, we reveal the list:

Assailants:

Ash

slash

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Defenders:

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

At the moment, the number of operators available is significantly lower than those present in Rainbow Six Siege. However, Ubisoft confirmed that the list of characters will be expanded over the years through free updates.

Each Rainbow Six Mobile operator will have the classic loadout with primary, secondary weapon and special gadgets, as already happens on the console and PC version of Rainbow Six Siege. The modalities present in the title will be the same as the base gamewith two maps available since day one, that is Limits And Bank. Nonetheless, Ubisoft confirmed that matches will be shorter than in Siegein order to adapt to the mobile nature of the game.

The matches will include the classic confrontation five against five, with the attackers who will be able to use drones, explosives, and other objects to strike. The defenders, on the other hand, will have the task of fortifying the area and trying to defend everything they have with them.

So, the Rainbow Six series returns to the mobile world in a big way. Players will be able to compete in Rainbow Six Mobile anywhere with a really interesting roster of operators, which will be expanded over time.

We remind you that we have dealt with the Rainbow Six Mobile announcement in detail, with all the information currently available. In addition, we refer you to the updated Rainbow Six Siege card for all the details of the title.