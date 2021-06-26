The cooperative shooter will arrive this year on PC and consoles, recovering characters and mechanics from R6S.

During E3 2021, Ubisoft He formally introduced Rainbow Six: Extraction, a cooperative experience that builds on the operators and mechanics we’ve seen in Rainbow Six: Siege and even adds a few formulas in his own handwriting. Those responsible are not scared by the idea that the novelty factor can damage popularity of its competitive shooter, yes.

“They are very different games that offer their own challenges and rhythms, so no worries with that theme, rather the opposite “comments Patrik Méthé, creative director of the game, in a interview with GameSpot. “Since [Extraction] It is built on a PvE foundation, we are confident that it will appeal to a wide variety of players from both sides. “

To illustrate that idea, the creative talks about competitive players who could potentially be drawn to this new PvE side: “If Siege players decide to face [Extraction] at its highest level of difficulty, this will offer a challenge equivalent or higher than what they are used to. It will be interesting to see how they manage to deal with these advanced challenges. “

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be available on September 16 on PC and consoles of the eighth and ninth generation, as an evolution of the Outbreak event starring an evolved form of the virus that we saw in that one. I had the chance to play it this month and share my impressions with 3DJuegos readers: frankly, it was a challenging experience worth trying.

