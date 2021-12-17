As we get closer to the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft is unveiling the various operators that will be available in the multiplayer PvE shooter. Today is the turn of Jager which was presented with a new one trailer.

As we can see in the video above, Jager can lend a hand to the team with his own

automatic turret. It is possible to place this contraption on walls or on the ground and once activated it will rain lead at will on enemies and intercept their projectiles. It is possible to place more than one turret, in order to create an even more difficult perimeter to be conquered by the archaea.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, players will take on the role of elite operators belonging to the Rainbow Six universe but with a totally different formula from that of Siege. Extraction is in fact voted for co-op and PvE. Inspired by Siege’s Outbreak mode, operators will have to face a new species of mutated alien parasite and foil a mysterious extraterrestrial threat. By completing missions you will level up your operators, improve their stats and gain access to new equipment options and powerful talents specially designed to deal with the parasite in its various forms.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available starting in January 22 for Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. At launch, it will be available at a price of 40 euros and includes the Buddy Pass, which allows up to two friends to play the game for free for 14 days.