Eclipse is the new crisis event of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extractionwhich Ubisoft presented with a trailer and a press release packed with details on the update, available from today until September 1.

Capable of totaling five million players, Rainbow Six Extraction focuses heavily on post-launch content, as per tradition for the French house’s live services, introducing in this case a new Operator and mechanics based oninfiltrationas it “forces Operators into partial obscurity as they venture into three subzones against a new threat.”

“As operators go deeper into the map from Truth or Consequences, they will encounter the source of darkness: Neoplasm, a threat that sends impulses that detect movements within a radius. In each sub-area, players must weaken Neoplasm with a sneak attack. If movement is detected, Neoplasm will flee to the next sub-area, making the following encounter more difficult each time. ”

Rainbow Six Extraction, the official artwork of the Eclipse event

“To advance from one sub-area to another, players will need to restore power to a generator while facing an onslaught of Archaians. The crisis culminates in the third sub-area, where players must permanently eliminate Neoplasm and reach the extraction point safely. “

“Along with Eclipse – Operator Rainbow Six Echo joins the REACT team today. Known for its efficiency in gathering information, Echo will be a valuable addition to the Rainbow Six Extraction roster in both Eclipse and the main game. The Yokai drone. of Echo broadcasts a video and can fire bursts of ultrasound that disorient all targets hit. “

“A new piece of REACT technology, the Aura Grenade, is available to players. The Aura Grenade can be unlocked by completing the ‘Stealth Kill 50 Arcai’ mission and can be completed in any game mode. This new piece of REACT technology can lure Arcai and be detonated from a distance to annihilate or stun enemies. It can also self-detonate after a set amount of time. “

Overall, players will be able to discover more interesting content as they delve into the Eclipse event.

