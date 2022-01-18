Originally called Rainbow Six Quarantine, Rainbow Six Extraction is Ubisoft’s latest effort and tonight we will show it to you live. Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical PvE co-op that gathers Operators to battle a mysterious new threat.

Three years ago, a meteorite hit the middle of a New Mexico community in the quaint town of Truth and Consequences, releasing an unknown parasite. A handful of Rainbow Six Siege operators took care of the situation and it seemed that they had managed to contain the mysterious parasite during the first wave. Unexpectedly, the Chimera parasite has suddenly reappeared in several locations in the United States, expanding with incredible rapidity, more deadly than ever. To monitor the parasite and be ready for any future threats, the REACT Team (Rainbow Team of Exogenous Analysis & Containment) was created, an extremely specialized and specially equipped organization, commanded by Eliza “Ash” Cohen, by Dr. Elena “Mira. “Álvarez and from Jordan” Thermite “Trace.

Tonight we take you to discover the game. Appointment to leave from 9.30 pm in the company of our Virginia Paravani, Gianluca Musso and Riccardo Cantù directly on the official channel of Eurogamer.it or through the player below and on our website!

In Extraction, the player joins Team REACT to create a team of one to three players among the well-known and beloved Rainbow Six Siege Operators in order to take on the mysterious alien creatures known as the Archas.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available starting January 20.