A few months after the first update that in February renewed the playful offer of Rainbow Six Extraction with a special limited-time playlist, capable of introducing some new gameplay mechanics and a new React technology, Ubisoft’s cooperative shooter is now preparing to welcome a new wave of unreleased content with the arrival of the second Crisis event, which will debut on game server today.

Nightmare Fog, just like Spillover, will offer a special game mode that subverts much of the usual dynamics of Extraction, while offering unique rewards that can only be obtained during the 3-week duration of the Crisis event. With a few days in advance we returned to the areas contaminated by the Archaea to explore the new content brought into the field by the update, and a few hours after its publication we can finally tell you about everything you can expect from this second Crisis event.

If the special mode introduced by Spillover subverted the dynamics of the Extraction games by putting us in front of violent waves of alien monsters to be repelled with the firepower of the React operators, Nightmare Fog will return to the sowing offering a playlist quite similar to those already present in the game basic but characterized by a new mechanic that will make it significantly more complicated to survive the Archaea until the final extraction.

In general, a Nightmare Fog match follows the same script as any other Extraction game: with two other companions, we will have to complete 3 different objectives in as many sub-maps, reaching the airtight chambers from time to time making our way between each genre. of alien aberration. However, every corner of the setting is invaded by a dense neurotoxic fog, to which all operators are exposed and which causes a range of unpleasant negative effects over time.



The peculiarity of Nightmare Fog is given by the presence of a toxic fog, which among other effects also triggers terrible hallucinations.

At first our operator will suffer from violent hallucinations, seeing Archaea appear that in reality do not exist, and then undergo a strong reduction of the visual field due to tunnel vision. Finally, the most serious effect is a steady decrease in life points, which will progressively collapse as long as you are exposed to the fog.

Rainbow Six Extraction Nightmare Fog Event Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Availability: from 12 May 2022

Version tested: PC

To counter these effects, which may occur at the same time, the team will have to run in search of a safe room, a new type of environment present in each sub-map. These rooms are sheltered from the toxic fog and offer operators a precious opportunity to catch their breath and regroup but, more importantly, they contain very rare containers of neurostimulators, a very rare resource, useful for reducing the level of toxicity accumulated by the character.

If in the past the React team could have all the time in the world to move cautiously around the map by completing each objective calmly, in a round of Nightmare Fog the team will therefore have constant pressure on them, being forced to move quickly and without uncertainty.

The first objective of the game is always random, while the second necessarily includes a modified version of Decontamination, the mission in which you have to identify the Aberrant Nests to destroy them as quickly as possible. If you complete this objective, the third and final task will be significantly simpler: Nightmare Fog ends with the search for the source of the toxic fog, an Primal Tree identical to the one that usually keeps MIA characters trapped, and which will have half life. if the mission of the second sub-map has been completed.



Among the news of the update, there is also the arrival of a new enemy Protean inspired by Vigil.

While on paper a game of Nightmare Fog may seem a lot more difficult than a normal Rainbow Six Extraction raid, we have to admit that we made it to the extraction alive in every match played during the test, a symptom of how Ubisoft leveled the level down. of aggression of the enemies to compensate for the difficulty imposed by the presence of the fog.

Taking a tour of the menus we did not notice any selector for the difficulty, which is connected to our only perplexity regarding a mode that is in any case well studied and skilled in subverting the classic dynamics of the game. Extraction doesn’t seem to enjoy such regular updates, since the second Crisis event came three months after the first. Nightmare Fog, from what we have seen, could then prove to be too simple for the most hardcore part of the community, a fringe of players who at this point risk completing the event in a few days, then finding themselves without any new content at least until summer.

Moreover, there are not even many new studies related to Nightmare Fog, only five, which as usual guarantee to unlock a handful of cosmetic items and a new React equipment. The event introduces the Rush Pistol, an accessory similar to Doc’s gadget that allows for a considerable buff to the operator’s mobility, which also remains totally invulnerable for 15 seconds.

Among other innovations, we point out the presence of a new enemy Protean inspired by Vigil, and the debut of a new system of Prestige levels for operators, who will now be able to continue to accumulate experience beyond the tenth level. We have not been able to significantly deepen this novelty but Ubisoft promises that the new system will guarantee the possibility of obtaining new cosmetic elements for your favorite characters through these additional 10 levels of Prestige.



To complete a game of Nightmare Fog it will be necessary to get to the third sub-map and destroy an Primal Tree.

The new mode introduced with the Nightmare Fog event is fun, intense and manages to effectively innovate the canons of Rainbow Six Extraction matches, and from this point of view we can only invite you to try it, given its originality. Unfortunately, we are not entirely convinced that this kind of content, the short timed events, can keep the attention high on a title that has been well received but whose community has completed most of the activities offered by the game.

For the moment the Crisis events introduce some fresh variations on the theme but we expect more incisive support in the near future, also because Extraction has qualities that it would be a shame to waste. Ubisoft is a master of live service game management, and that is where all of its talent will be needed.