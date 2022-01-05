Ubisoft’s upcoming co-op PvE shooter Rainbow Six Extraction is a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members.

This means subscribers can play the game on Xbox consoles and PC from Extraction’s launch on 20th January.

Rainbow Six Siege, which is already available as part of Game Pass on console and the cloud, will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members the same day.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft said its Ubisoft + subscription service is coming to Xbox.

Ubisoft +, which includes access to more than 100 Ubisoft games for a single monthly cost, is currently PC-only. Ubisoft did not say when exactly it will launch on Xbox.

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development.

“Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft + subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft + game library, including new releases, on their consoles. “

“With Rainbow Six Extraction, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members are getting another blockbuster added to their library on the same day the title launches,” said Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President, Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox.

“And because Rainbow Six Siege will be on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as well, the Rainbow Six community and fans of tactical shooters will have plenty to look forward to playing together, no matter where they play.”