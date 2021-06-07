The health crisis caused by COVID-19 has affected the video game sector as much or more than other sectors of the planet. A good example has been the amount of delays, event cancellations and much more that has occurred in the last year. However, this has not been the only thing that has caused this pandemic.

As we already reported in its day, due to this situation, Ubisoft decided that the name of one of its next titles, known until then as Rainbow Six Quarantine, should be modified as a result of the global situation produced in most countries. .

A stranger. Aware. Unstoppable Find out what awaits you in Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine. pic.twitter.com/7rxi18fWt6 – Rainbow Six Spain (@ Rainbow6ES) June 7, 2021

Rainbow Six: Extraction is the new name of Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Both internal Ubisoft reports and countless leaks reported that the game’s new title would be Rainbow Six Parasite. However, the French studio has decided, once again, to change the name of the next title in the Tom Clancy’s franchise, as Rainbow Six: Extraction is the new name of Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

Ubisoft confirms the news that we will have in the UbiForward of E3 2021

In this way, the notice that Ubisoft itself had made several weeks ago is confirmed, in which it assured that the title of Rainbow Six Parasite was something temporary, and that it could once again suffer variations with respect to the definitive title of the game.

In the announcement of the name change to Rainbow Six: Extraction, the company gave us a brief look at a teaser, thus raising the anticipation for the next Ubisoft Forward to be held on June 12, at which time it will show new content from the qualification.