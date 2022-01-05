Through a post published very recently on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced the arrival of the day one of Rainbow Six Extraction on the Xbox Game Pass servicemaking it available to all subscribers. The company had already announced many other titles but not yet this new chapter in the saga of Rainbow Six.

The title will be officially released on January 20th, and here you can find our preview, with a lot of official arrival right inside the Xbox Game Pass service, which offers a number of free games every month. The announcement came very recently, through the official website Xbox Wire.

Initially planned under the title of Rainbow Six Quarantine, the name officially changed to Extraction in the course of 2021 and he will see us under the command of a group of soldiers engaged in fighting hordes of enemies born of a strange disease. We therefore move from a work characterized by two opposing groups to one in which the enemy is a virus, which has infected the whole world.

At the end of last year Ubisoft had confirmed the release date scheduled for next January 20, also announcing an official lowering of the price and the possibility of having a friend play for free for the first two weeks, so as to better try the new shooter. The company had also anticipated all the contents that will be available starting from day one.

This new chapter in the saga it’s just one of the many games that Microsoft plans to bring to day one within the service, which includes a list of over 30 new games for all subscribers. Additionally Microsoft confirms that same day will also be available Rainbow Six Siege, for all fans who wanted to buy it.

The arrival of Rainbow Six Extraction within the Xbox Game Pass service does nothing but increase the amount of games that Microsoft will bring for free to its subscribers in the course of 2022, further expanding the library available. Furthermore Ubisoft itself, in an official blog post, announced the arrival of the Ubisoft + service on Microsoft consoles, in a future for which a date has not yet been disclosed.