Ubisoft’s new cooperative shooter was designed around an event for competitive play.

One of the most important games for Ubisoft during its E3 2021 conference was undoubtedly Rainbow Six: Extraction, which took a good portion of the event. The game is scheduled to hit stores on 16 of September, but fans already had the chance to try a similar experience with Outbreak, a content available for a limited time in Rainbow Six: Siege.

“Outbreak was a little sneak peek“commented the designer Alicia Fortier in an interview with 3DJuegos.” But the game has gone far beyond what Outbreak came to be, [es] This whole and separate experience, and part of it happens because when you create a game, you want to focus on the pillars of the game. Siege is essentially about that competitive PvP scene, and it is very different from what we are going to bring with Extraction. Extraction is this complete experience designed entirely around the co-op. “

Of course, being a co-op game, anyone could expect boss battles from it. But there were none of these during the demo version that I was able to test with other news outlets, so I decided to ask about it. “Well, I would love to be able to talk about it, but it’s not something that was in the contents of the demo, so we won’t talk about it right now, but more information is on the way in the next few weeks.” hinting that there will really be bosses, but everything will be announced in due course.

Rainbow Six: Extraction will revolve around the Archaeans, an alien threat evolved from the original virus that invaded New Mexico in Outbreak, and to combat it are some of the R6S operators. I was able to test the game, as I said above, and it seemed like a nice challenge accessible to anyone who wants to stand up to it.

