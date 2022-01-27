The Ubisoft title has benefited from its presence since its launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Last January 20, Rainbow Six: Extraction enjoyed a restrained launch but pleasantly surprised critics and players, who came with somewhat lower expectations than they finally found. The title of Ubisoft It proposes us to fight an alien invasion in cooperative, and its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass from the opening day helps to add players.

So much so that the shooter can boast millionaire figures in just seven days on sale. As announced by the official account of the game through a publication, Extraction accumulates more than three million players in just one week available, figures that can help you generate a community that will receive the different content updates that will arrive in the coming months.

You can play as a team for free for 14 daysFurthermore, their own managers have detailed a functionality to be able to try the game if we are not in the Microsoft subscription service or have not purchased it on the rest of the platforms. The Buddy Pass arrives, the opportunity for a title holder to invite two players to play for free to form a team for 14 days, starting this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time. The following image details the operation of this Buddy Pass, in case you have doubts when using it:

Since its release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia, Extraction has accumulated a multitude of players, but it hasn’t stood out enormously in terms of sales either if we look at the last top 10 in the United Kingdom, in which it appears but fails to sneak into the top three. posts. Still, he has the ability to stay hooked thanks to its difficulty and cooperative tactical action, but if you want to know more, check out the review of Rainbow Six: Extraction published in this house.

