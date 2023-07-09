













The culprit is a French player who was tried in court in Paris, France, and the punishment he received was three years of community service. That according to information from the Montreal Gazette.

And who is responsible for disrupting the tranquility of the creators of Rainbow Six? Well, the 22-year-old Yanni Ouahioune. The fact is that it is not the only crime for which he ended up sentenced.

He is also responsible for organizing and executing a DDoS or denial of service attack against a French government office.

Similarly, against the developer of Minecraft, Mojang. Ouahioune took action against Ubisoft Montreal for personal reasons.

According to court documents he is a player of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that for cheating he was banned from the game… more than 80 times!

As revenge against the studio, he made fake emergency calls at least twice. One of them caused the Canadian police to send a tactical unit with armed vehicles.

They also evacuated the Ubisoft Montreal offices in the Mile End neighborhood. Luckily no one was hurt.

Yanni Ouahioune is still guilty of harassing other players of Rainbow Six making calls of the same type. This cheater used his parents’ computer and routed calls through Russian servers.

He cynically asked Ubisoft to unban his in-game account, arguing that he has spent more than $1,500 (MX$25,720) on cosmetic items.

But he must first compensate his victims and receive medical treatment for his mental health problems in the process.

Apart from rainbow six siege We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

