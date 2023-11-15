The municipality of Padua recorded the birth of 33 couples and 37 children. Lawyer Lollini: “The Prosecutor’s Office has changed its position”

On the acts ofregistry office of the children of gay mothers to Padua, the Prosecutor’s Office changed its mind. It seems that the final word on the issue could now pass to the Council. The request to cancel the birth certificates of lesbian mothers, 33 pairs And 37 childrenwas taken following a circular from minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosiand concerned all fin certificates since 2017. But in the Chamber the Prosecutor’s Office asked to raise the question of constitutionality of the laws that prohibit gay couples to recognize their children at birth. Now the court will have to decide whether to put everything in the hands of the Constitutional Court.

The ‘famous’ 33 acts of opposition

The question is precisely that of 33 opposition documents at the transcription of children with two mothersthe one giving birth and the intentional one, and double surname, registered in Common Of Padua. In the city, despite the challenge of those acts, decided in June by the former public prosecutor Valeria Sanzari, the mayor Sergio Giordani went ahead to accept the requests of other gay mothers: four more couples who submitted the application, the last for a child born 40 days ago.

The ‘climate’ of mothers at the Palace of Justice

At the hearing on Tuesday morning, the atmosphere among the mothers, in a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice, was anything but positive. The opinions filed in the documents by the guardianship judges envisaged, as a solution to not leave the children without protection, in the event of the appeals being accepted, thefoster care institution.

“In the absence of the requested intervention of the legislator – we read in one of the documents – considering the favorable rulings, the adoption procedure in particular cases currently represents the institution present in our legal system to be able to recognize the minor’s status as a child of the parent of intention.” However, the rainbow mothers had already said that the path is not that of adoption, but of the recognition of a registry deed in which the child already has i surnames of both mothers. The outcome of first four hearings However, it has rekindled the trust of gay couples in Padua. “It went very well”, commented the President as he left the Chamber.lawyer Susanna Lollini, who defends Laura, Irene and their two children. “We were struck – said Lollini – that the judges listened to us with great interest. The question of the inadmissibility of the procedures we presented seemed convincing”.

But above all, Lollini added, “the Prosecutor’s Office has changed its position and has joined the question of unconstitutionalityraised by us lawyers of all couples of mothers, deeming it appropriate for the Council to return to examining the topic”.

“I also insisted a lot on the inadmissibility of these proceedings because, if the Court were to define the procedures as inadmissible, Consulta or no Consulta, the matter would end here”, concluded the lawyer.

Hearings until the end of December

THE judges for the moment they have only listened to the parties without making decisions. The cases are all similar and it is possible that the Court will want to reach a sentence, once all the appeal procedures signed by the former prosecutor Sanzari have been examined. The Hearings are scheduled until the end of December.

Elly Schlein’s speech: “We need a law”

She also intervened in the case Elly Schleinwhich he defined as “very painful” the Padua affair, “which could lead to legally depriving these children of one of the two mothers”. The secretary of PD he then commented: “This happens because in Italy there is no law that recognizes equal dignity to all families and full rights for children of same-parent families. Since 2021, the Constitutional Court has invited Parliament to take steps to fill an intolerable protection gap. The response was silence and, with the Meloni government, open hostility towards these nuclei”.

