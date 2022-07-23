Home page politics

Hundreds of thousands march through the capital on Christopher Street Day (CSD). Rainbow flags are hoisted at many government buildings for the first time.

Berlin – On the streets of Berlin Christopher Street Day (CSD) celebrated and the first political institutions in the capital took the major event as an opportunity to set an example. They followed official approval from the Home Office, which included the rainbow flag as a symbol of the queer community among the ranks of flags that may be flown on federal government buildings on special occasions.

The President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas (SPD) officially ordered in June. Since Saturday morning, more rainbow flags have been flying over the Federal Chancellery, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Defense and at the Red City Hall, the seat of government of the incumbent Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) and the Berlin Senate.

CSD in Berlin: rainbow flag flies over many government buildings

Giffey emphasized in a statement: “Berlin is and will remain the rainbow capital” and emphasized that the “colorful diversity” that creates “one of the largest LGBTI communities” in Europe in the city enriches Berlin day after day. Nevertheless, here and elsewhere “people who belong to the LGBTI community are marginalized and even physically attacked,” Giffey said and demanded: “We must therefore resolutely oppose hate and exclusion.” This also means that people who do not Are part of the queer community, take a clear stance.

In a video message published on the short message service Twitter, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas called on people in Germany to take decisive action against violence against queer people. Because: “A society is only free when all people can always live self-confidently, self-determinedly and safely.” In addition, she announced that the Bundestag will in future regularly fly the rainbow flag at Berlin Pride and May 17th as the international day against homosexuals, biphobia, interphobia and transphobia. With this gesture, Parliament wanted to set an example for a “culture of respect and appreciation”.

Around 150,000 come to the CSD in Berlin and demand an end to hatred and discrimination

According to information from the organization team of the Berlin CSD, hundreds of thousands of people from all over Germany had announced their participation in the run-up to the large demonstration. According to information from daily mirror there were around 150,000 participants by the afternoon. In addition to hundreds of thousands of members of the queer community, countless people came to show their support and solidarity.

The motto of the Berlin CSD this year is also a clear political message: “United in Love – Against Hate, War and Discrimination”. Several demonstrators carried Ukraine’s national colors and placards calling for peace as they made their way through the capital. (ska with dpa/AFP)