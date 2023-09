ININ Games announces that the remastered version of the 3D shoot ’em up by SUCCESS, Rainbow Cottonit will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam all over the world in spring of 2024.

Rainbow Cotton was first launched on Dreamcast in 2000 in Japan and was never released in the West. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Rainbow Cotton – Announcement Trailer

Source: ININ Games Street Gematsu