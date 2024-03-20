ININ Games And SUCCESS Corporation announce the release date for the remake of the shoot 'em up Rainbow Cotton. The title will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the next May 9thexclusively in digital format.

The original Rainbow Cotton was originally published on Dreamcast in 2000 in Japan and has never before reached the West. Let's see the trailer with the launch date below.

Rainbow Cotton – Trailer with release date

Source: ININ Games