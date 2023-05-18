right to diversitysupport for the LGBTTTIQ+ community, the creation of Rainbow Clinics to care for people with HIVas well as promote the creation of the Specialized Prosecutor for Crimes of Discrimination, Sexual Orientation and Transfemicide are the commitments of the morenista, Delfina Gómez, in case she is elected as governor of the Mexico state.

under the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, Delfina Gómez, candidate for governor of the State of Mexico for BrunettePT and PVEM, pointed out that in the coming months, the human rights and needs of the LGBTTTIQ+ community will be made visible in the State of Mexico.

In the coming months, the State of Mexico will be different, there will be respect, empathy and equality for the LGBTTTIQ+ community, but also for young people, women, peasants and peasants. For the well-being of everyone, everyone, we are going to win, and the cheese…, the important thing is that we are going to achieve it!”, said the teacher Delfina Gómez.

During his participation in the “Forum for Diversity and Inclusion in the State of Mexico“, Delfina Gómez highlighted that this is the first forum of many that will be held so that the LGBTTTIQ+ community has a voice and participation in the life of the State of Mexico to promote a culture of peace, respect and tolerance.

Guarantee the right to sexual diversity and the support of LGBTTTIQ+ communities through the implementation of inclusive public policies, as well as prohibiting all forms of discrimination in the Constitution and secondary laws”, he mentioned.

Delfina Gómez, candidate for governor of the State of Mexico, proposed the creation of care clinics for people with HIV in a first stage in three regions of the State of Mexico: in the east, the north and the Valley of Toluca under a similar scheme to the Condesa Specialized Clinics that operate in Mexico City.

However, all clinics must be strengthened so that there is equal treatment, because we should not classify people, there must be respect in each of the hospitals, as well as humane and sensitive treatment,” explained teacher Delfina Gómez.

The candidate of Morena, PT and PVEM also considered it important to give access to medical care and emotional support services, and promote the creation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes due to Discrimination, Sexual Orientation, as well as addressing transfemicide, among others.

Enough of being hurt and affecting their integrity and, above all, disqualifying them,” he emphasized.

Finally, Delfina Gómez said that it is urgent to carry out a real census of the community LGBTTTIQ+ because although the INEGI statistics mention that the Mexico state It is made up of 490,000 people, many more are afraid to say so in the face of discrimination.