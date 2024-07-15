Winds with dust storms and rain will continue in Guanajuatosays the National Meteorological System (SMN) of the National Water Commission (With water).

On Monday, July 15, Guanajuato will have intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm), as well as winds with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h with possible dust storms.

On Tuesday 16th the strong winds will subside, but not the rains, intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) are expected, he assures. With water.

He Wednesday the rainfall will intensify heavy rains are expected with very heavy rainfall at times (50 to 75 mm).

Finally, on Thursday, July 17th Guanajuato Expect heavy rain with very heavy rainfall at times (50 to 75 mm).

The With water The government warns that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.