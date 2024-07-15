Winds with dust storms and rain will continue in Guanajuatosays the National Meteorological System (SMN) of the National Water Commission (With water).
On Monday, July 15, Guanajuato will have intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm), as well as winds with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h with possible dust storms.
On Tuesday 16th the strong winds will subside, but not the rains, intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) are expected, he assures. With water.
He Wednesday the rainfall will intensifyheavy rains are expected with very heavy rainfall at times (50 to 75 mm).
Finally, on Thursday, July 17th Guanajuato Expect heavy rain with very heavy rainfall at times (50 to 75 mm).
The With water The government warns that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.
I studied journalism at the University of Guadalajara. I am a web reporter at DEBATE, covering daily events in Jalisco, Aguascalientes, and Guanajuato. I write about issues that concern Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, El Salto, and the interior of the state. My journalistic work is focused on gender, disappearances, security, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, the Government of Jalisco, the 2024 elections in Jalisco, the Light Rail, the Guadalajara Airport, and the Guadalajara Zoo. I support the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, where I cover the 2024 electoral process and security events. Additionally, I write in the Health and Lifestyle sections, where I follow topics from the WHO, the Ministry of Health, epidemics, and pandemics; Family psychology, couple relationships, education, health problems, mental health, physical well-being, beauty tips, feng shui, stress and work well-being. I am available at the email [email protected]
Leave a Reply