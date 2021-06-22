Edith alvarez

For the afternoon of this June 22, the National Water Commission (Conagua) forecast rain, thunderstorm and even hail for some municipalities of Tamaulipas and others further north of Veracruz.

The agency warned that in the next few hours they are forecasting “Very heavy rains with electric shocks, possible hail fall and wind gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour”In the states of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, as well as San Luis Potosí.

In the case of Tamaulipas, the forecast is for the municipalities of Tampico, Altamira, Aldama, González, El Mante, Matamoros, Soto la Marina, San Fernando, among others.

While for Veracruz, these weather conditions are foreseen for the municipalities of Pánuco, Old Town, Tampico Alto, Ozuluama, Tempoal, Tantoyuca, among others.

