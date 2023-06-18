During this Father’s day There will be heavy punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall in Oaxaca and Chiapas, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to With water explained that the rains in these states will be caused by a low pressure channel interacting with the approach of tropical wave No. 4 to the south of Chiapas. These phenomena will also leave heavy punctual rains in Michoacán, Jalisco and Guerrero, as well as showers in the south of Zacatecas, Nayarit, Colima, Guanajuato and Puebla, during the night of this Saturday and early Sunday.

Likewise, there will be conditions for the development of whirlwinds in Jalisco. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall.

For this Sunday, the anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave in Mexico, with temperatures above 30 °C in the 32 entities of the country. In this sense, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán will bear the brunt with maximum temperatures above 45 °C.

For its part, tropical wave No. 4 will slowly cross the Gulf of Tehuantepec and in its wake will cause showers and heavy rains in the west and southeast of the national territory, with very heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Rain forecast for Sunday June 18, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Durango and Guerrero.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Colima, State of Mexico, Veracruz (south), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, June 18, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Puebla and Morelos.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, June 18, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 5 to 10 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Puebla and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, June 18, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Chihuahua.

South component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Possible whirlwinds in Coahuila.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Sunday morning a clear sky and a temperate environment. During the afternoon, a hot environment, partly cloudy skies, no rain in Mexico City and probability of isolated rains with possible electric shocks in the State of Mexico. East and northeast wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h and possible dust storms. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 16 to 18 °C and the maximum from 31 to 33 °C. For Toluca, the minimum temperature will be from 9 to 11 °C and the maximum from 26 to 28 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with showers and possible hail in Jalisco and Michoacán, as well as isolated rains in Colima; all with electric shocks. No rain in Nayarit. Temperate environment in the morning and extremely hot in the afternoon. West wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with very heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and strong gusty winds in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Guerrero. Warm environment during the morning, and very hot to extremely hot on the coasts in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon with chance of isolated rains in the south of Veracruz. No rain in Tabasco. Temperate environment in the morning and extremely hot during the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Veracruz.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Clear to partly cloudy skies with probability of isolated rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Warm atmosphere in the morning and extremely hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the peninsula.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies in the morning, increased cloudiness in the afternoon with isolated rains in Zacatecas and Aguascalientes; These rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in San Luis Potosí. Cool environment in the morning, in the afternoon hot to extremely hot environment in Nuevo León. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Clear skies in the morning and increased cloudiness in the afternoon with intervals of showers with electric shocks in Guanajuato and no rain in the rest of the region. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.