In 24 hours the storms reached an accumulated of 682 millimeters; there are 40 dead and another 40 missing

The storm recorded on the north coast of São Paulo is the most intense in the country’s history, with an accumulated record of 682 millimeters. Until the end of the afternoon of this Monday (20.feb.2023), the number of 40 deaths40 disappeared, 18 were injured, in addition to 2,496 homeless and displaced people.

“The rains that hit municipalities on the North Coast is one of the greatest tragedies in the history of São Paulo. It was also the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, with 682 millimeters and an incalculable trail of destruction.”informed the São Paulo governmentin note.

Before the tragedy recorded on this extended Carnival holiday in São Paulo, the highest historical accumulation of rainfall in 24 hours was in 2022. The accounting was 530 mm in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. Before, the highest index was in 1991, in Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina (400 mm).

data of Cemaden (National Center for Disaster Monitoring Forecast) show the accumulated indexes of 682 mm in Bertioga – which broke a national record –, 626 mm in San Sebastian337 mm in Beautiful island335 mm in Ubatuba and 234 mm in Caraguatatuba.

The municipality of São Sebastião is the most affected by the rains, with landslides, flooding and isolated neighborhoods due to the interdiction of access roads. The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) decreed state of public calamity in 6 municipalities (here is the full – 307 KB), measure that was recognized by the federal government this Monday (20.Feb).

Read the municipalities covered by the decree:

Guarujá;

Bertioga;

San Sebastian;

Caraguatatuba;

lhabela;

Ubatuba.

FORECAST

For the 3rd Carnival fair (Feb 21), Cemaden says that there is a forecast of risk of hydrological and geological events, such as landslides or floods due to rains, for São Paulo.

Areas considered at risk “very high” due to the forecast of moderate intensity storms, associated with those accumulated in the State. The institution highlighted that one can have “large amplitudes of tides and notorious currents that hinder river flow in the coastal strip in the Paraíba Valley and Metropolitan São Paulo”.

“Attention mainly to the Paraitinga river basin, where the river is rising, due to the rains observed in the basin, and to the North Coast and Baixada Santista, where the forecast of rains associated with the high volumes of rain observed in the last 48 hours, could trigger new floods and widespread flooding”wrote Cemaden, in a note.

OTHER TRAGEDY

The greatest tragedy recorded in São Paulo occurred on March 18, 1967 in the municipality of Caraguatatuba. At the time, heavy rains caused slopes to collapse and hundreds of homes ended up buried. The official count determined 487 deaths due to the tragedy, but it is estimated that the death toll was higher.

In 2020, 34 people died as a result of landslides due to rains in Guarujá. Firefighters Rogério de Moraes Santos and Marciel de Souza Batalha, cables from the State Military Police, died in the middle of the tragedy trying to save the victims. They received posthumous homage through Decree 14,731.

A flood in the municipality of Itaóca, in the Ribeira Valley, left 25 dead, 2 missing, 21 homeless and 332 homeless. The accumulated 24 mm of rain caused the Palmital River to overflow and cause the flooding of more than 100 houses. The city was also left without water and electricity for several hours. The case occurred in 2014.

In 2013, one person died and 1,200 were displaced by floods in Cubatão, in Baixada Santista. There were 177 mm of rain in 24 hours. Another municipality that suffered from floods in the state was São Luiz do Paraitinga, in 2010. There was a record of 1 death, 97 homeless and 881 homeless.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 40 dead until late Monday (20.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.