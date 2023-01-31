Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The fifth winter storm of the season will cause rains in the northwestern states of Mexico and low temperatures in sinaloaaccording to weather forecast of this Tuesday made by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

According to the agency, the cold front number 28 plus the low pressure channel will cause rains with intervals of showers in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as fog banks.

For its part, cold front No. 29 will extend into northwestern Mexico and with the fifth winter storm of the season to be located northwest of Baja California, it will continue to generate heavy punctual rains in Baja California and Sonora, showers in Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa, isolated rains in Baja California Sur, and very strong gusts of wind from 70 to 90 km/h with possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango.

Said weather conditions will favor the fall of sleet or snow in the mountains of Baja California, said conditions will gradually extend to areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, northern Sinaloa and Durango.

The cold front number 29, the fifth winter storm and the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream will produce rains and showers in the northwest and north of the country. Therefore, there will be heavy rains in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, and very heavy rains in Chihuahua and Durango.

Similarly, the conditions for the fall of sleet or snow will continue in high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, northeast of Sinaloa and north of Coahuila. For its part, the environment will continue from very cold to cold over the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, presenting the icy environment in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Rain forecast for tomorrow, January 31, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Chihuahua and Durango.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Coahuila.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Probability of snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa (northeast).

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, January 31, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, January 31, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for tomorrow, January 31, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Tabasco and Oaxaca.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Cloudy skies most of the day with heavy rains in Baja California Sur and showers in Baja California. Very cold environment in the region in the morning, perceiving icy with falling snow or sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will be cool. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h. Maintain caution due to the increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas in the northern portion of Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora

Cloudy skies most of the day with heavy occasional rains in Sinaloa and showers in Sonora. Cool atmosphere in the morning in Sinaloa and from very cold to icy in the mountainous areas of Sonora. Cool atmosphere in the afternoon in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h.

Weather Forecast for Durango and Northern Mexico

The SMN forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with showers in Tamaulipas, fog banks and a cold environment in mountainous areas. For the afternoon they expect a warm to hot environment. In addition to winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km / h.

Cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains in areas of Chihuahua and Durango, partly cloudy skies with heavy rains in Coahuila, showers in Nuevo León. Very cold atmosphere at dawn, being icy in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. Temperate and warm atmosphere in the afternoon. The west component wind will dominate from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as from 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León