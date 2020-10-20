Cloudy weather with rain and sleet is expected in Moscow on Tuesday, October 20, the official website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of Russia…

According to forecasters, during the day the air temperature in the capital will be from three to five degrees Celsius. On Wednesday night, thermometers in the city can drop to minus one.

On the territory of the Moscow region in the daytime, it is expected from one to six degrees Celsius. At night in the region it can get colder up to minus three degrees.

West and northwestern winds with gusts up to 15 meters per second, in connection with which the region has declared a yellow level of weather hazard. In Moscow, the warning will be valid until 16:00, in the Moscow region – until 17:00 on Tuesday.

Atmospheric pressure is about 746 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that weather anomalies would be observed in a number of regions of Russia in the coming days.