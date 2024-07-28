The rain in Paris adds drama to the parades, knocks down cyclists and causes the sewers to overflow, threatening gastroenteritis for the triathletes, who were unable to swim on Monday as planned, to discover, near the Pont Alexandre III, the currents that will lull them during their 1,500m swim. The so-called “familiarisation” training sessions announced for 8:00 a.m. were cancelled after the latest bacteriological analyses carried out detected quantities of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci, indicative of faecal contamination.

The analyses showed E. coli above 1,000 and Enterococci above 400, which are the established limits. The contamination was also visually evident.

“The water does not offer sufficient guarantees to allow the race to take place. This is due to the rain that fell in Paris on 26 and 27 July,” said the international federation (World Triathlon) in a statement, which is cheering: “Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and the World Triathlon are confident that the water quality will be back below the limits before the start of the triathlon competitions. As observed at the beginning of the month, with the summer conditions (more sun, higher temperatures, prolonged absence of rain) the water quality of the Seine has improved considerably.”

The events are scheduled for Tuesday 30th (men’s), Wednesday 31st (women’s) and Monday 5th August (mixed relay). Open water swimming events are scheduled for Thursday 8th and Friday 9th. Triathlon, which had to cancel some swimming heats in the practice events a year ago, has no plan B. In the event that the sun and heat do not clear the water, a duathlon will be held.

The water quality scale drawn up by the swimming and triathlon federations is more permissive than the scale used to authorise bathing by the general public. Diarrhoea in a triathlete who accidentally drinks water during his race would be less dangerous than an epidemic of gastroenteritis among Parisians, to whom their mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has promised a clean and bathing-friendly Seine. On 17 July, to prove that everything was going well, she herself, accompanied by Tony Estanguet, the president of the organising committee for the Games, went to the water supply centre to check the water quality. The analyses of 15 July, made public by the NGO Surfrider Foundation, showed that day a quantity of 920 E. coli per 100ml of water, almost at the limit for athletes but higher than that of the general public. “At no time during the sampling carried out in 2023 and 2024 was the water of the Seine considered to be good, contrary to what the City Council claims,” the NGO points out. “Only on two occasions, in autumn 2023 and in July 2024, was it rated as regular [entre 500 y 1.000 de E.coli y entre 200 y 400 de Enterococos. Pero en casi todas las ocasiones, estaba demasiado contaminada para ser practicable”.

Nadar en el Sena es el sueño parisino desde hace 101 años, cuando una orden del prefecto lo prohibió por la suciedad de las aguas, un vertedero fecal. En 1990, cuando era alcalde de la capital, el presidente Jacques Chirac prometió falsamente que bajo su mandato sería posible volver a bañarse, e Hidalgo, más de 30 años después, ha recogido el testigo. El empeño y la inversión –más de 1.400 millones de euros de inversión en depuradoras con un desinfectante orgánico, ácido perfórmico, aguas arriba y en mejora de la red de alcantarillado y colectores de la ciudad–, han hecho de la promesa casi una realidad. “Será una de las herencias de los Juegos más maravillosas”, prometió Hidalgo al inaugurar una playa urbana en los muelles bajo la torre Eiffel. Se han reparado las fugas en miles de tuberías de desagüe de los antiguos edificios que flanquean el río. Los bateaux mouches turísticos y las barcazas que lo surcan ya no pueden desaguar sus baños en el río directamente, como acostumbraban. Las toneladas de basura recogidas, más de 325 hace unos años, se han reducido notablemente.

Todo, sin embargo, deseos, promesas, inversión, acaba dependiendo de la naturaleza. De lo que saben todos los parisinos desde hace décadas, cuanto más calor la calidad del agua es mejor; cuanta más corriente la calidad del agua es peor.

