Spring has started two weeks ago and temperatures are struggling to stabilize on mild, pleasant values. In the last weekend we had the tail of the winter: last weekend there were in fact snowfalls at low altitude, hailstorms and a widespread drop in temperatures. The last jolt was observed yesterday morning with local frosts in the plains.

Now is the time to announce the arrival of the first real Spring heat? Almost, we expect only a quick cold passage for Palm Sunday, then the serene and sometimes warm face of Spring will arrive: from Tuesday 12 April the currents will be arranged from the South, with Scirocco winds at times tense on the Tyrrhenian Sea. In addition to the warm North African wind, we will have a high pressure field and a good amount of sunshine that will help to make the mercury soar.

Next week will be that of the definitive change of season: the maximums will reach 20-25 ° C and we will be able to have the first 30 ° C in the far South. An anticipation of summer? Let’s say a little advance, already in 2 months millions of Italians will still be at the sea on vacation.

Lorenzo Tedici, site meteorologist www.ilmeteo.it, foresees for next week the first shorts with t-shirts, the first walks to the sea with tanning cream, in some regions it will even be slightly sultry heat. It is not the first time that warm phases occur in April, this could be significant above all because it will come after a cold March and an almost winter beginning of April.

But in the meantime the rains are returning, abundant in more than half of Italy, moving from Sardinia towards the Center-South; on the Po Valley the drought has not been defeated by the recent bad weather and unfortunately this disturbance will also avoid ‘watering’ the north: there are very significant water shortages, we hope that in the coming weeks a sufficient supply of water will come from the melting of the abundant snow which has fallen in the Alps in the last few days.

Bright spells will prevail between Thursday and Friday. The weekend of the Palms, to be confirmed, could be more unstable, with a fast disturbed passage between the north-east and the Adriatic belt. At the moment it seems that the dominant factor of the weekend may be the wind.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 6. In the North: sunny, clouds arriving over Emilia Romagna and Liguria. In the Center: it worsens from Sardinia to the rest of the regions with copious rains. In the South: at first sunny everywhere, then it gets worse on the peninsular sectors with scattered rains.

Thursday 7. In the North: sunny except for clouds in the Aosta Valley. Middle: improvement with large spells. In the South: scattered, locally intense rains on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Friday 8. In the north: sunny except for thickening in the Aosta Valley and the border Alps, local storms moving from the Alps to the adjacent plains. In the Center: sunny. In the South: sunny.

Trend. New rapid unstable impulse arriving on Saturday from Germany with showers moving from the North-East towards the Center-South Adriatic side: windy Palm weekend.