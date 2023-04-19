Mexico City.- Between the night of this Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, rainy punctual to strong in Puebla, veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas; showers in Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Guerrero, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua reported that there will also be isolated rains in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Guanajuato, the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Said precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall. In the same way, they will be the product of the interaction of a low pressure channel with the entry of humidity and atmospheric instability.

On the other hand, the interaction between the subtropical jet stream and a dry line in the north of Coahuila, favor strong gusts of wind of 50 to 70 km/h with the probability of dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Colima and Jalisco.

For this Tuesday, a dry line over the state of Coahuila will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend over the east and southeast of the country, coupled with the inflow of moisture from the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and instability at high levels of the atmosphere. These meteorological conditions will cause rains and showers in the mentioned regions, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, presenting heavy rains in areas of Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and very heavy rains in Coahuila, which could be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and fall of hail.

Finally, a hot to very hot environment will persist on the Mexican Pacific coast, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Coahuila

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Very heavy to heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, leading to landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua (east), Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Colima and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Wednesday morning a clear sky with mist and a cool environment. In the afternoon, cloudy skies with isolated rains and possible electric shocks in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. West component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 12 to 14°C and the maximum from 27 to 29°C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 4 to 6°C and the maximum from 22 to 24°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with probability of isolated rains in Michoacán, and no rains in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima. Cool environment in the morning and cold in high areas of Michoacán and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with occasional heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hail in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, with the probability of heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Veracruz and no rain in Tabasco.

Cool atmosphere in the morning in the region and cold with fog banks in high areas of Veracruz. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo, and no rains in Yucatan. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. East component wind with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains in San Luis Potosí, and no rains in Aguascalientes and Zacatecas. Cold to very cold environment in the morning, with frost in the mountain area of ​​Zacatecas.

In the afternoon, warm to hot environment in the region. The west component wind will dominate from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Guanajuato, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Querétaro

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains in Puebla; showers in Tlaxcala; isolated rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos; all accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and cold in high areas of Tlaxcala, Puebla and Hidalgo, as well as hot in the afternoon. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Guanajuato.