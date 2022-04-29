Home page World

Split

The forecast for the weather at the weekend is confirmed: May celebrations can take place, but there is never enough sun at the beginning of the month.

Munich – No matter how intoxicating some May Day celebrations may be, the same cannot be said about the weather this year. Sahara dust from North Africa scares off Hoch Tim for the coming weekend, and May is danced to a mix of rain, clouds and a little sunshine with equally changeable temperatures.

May weather: Weekend forecast not very sunny – Sahara dust rains on Bavaria at the end of the month

Although Hoch Tim is still ruling over Germany, a change in the weather can be expected in the coming days, according to qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung. North African Sahara dust is carried across Spain and France; Thanks to the dust grains, clouds are increasingly forming, which wash the sand particles out of the atmosphere as early as Friday evening with rain in the west and south-west. Meteorologist Anna Gröbel also predicts that since the clouds move slowly, they will bring longer periods of heavy rain to Thuringia and Bavaria in particular.

According to Jung, the precipitation, which will also show up as showers over the middle of Germany throughout the day on Saturday and will cause thunderstorms in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in the evening, is also necessary; the risk of forest and meadow fires is currently at level three or four out of five possible classifications across the country. While there are clouds in the north and east, it will remain largely sunny and dry in the direction of the Baltic Sea – but the southwest must be prepared for hail showers and squalls.

The first week of May is still rainy, especially in the south, but over the course of the day the last rain showers will also disappear in the south-west and the weekend will be heralded with a changeable Thursday and Friday. Here the sun beckons with friendly weather.

Weather at the turn of the month – from freezing point to spring warmth, all temperatures are represented

As far as temperatures go, Jung says expect a rollercoaster ride between why and cold. While 17 degrees Celsius are still waving in the east on Saturday, the barometer in the southwestern part of Germany is showing between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. 20 degrees Celsius and more are only reached in Lusatia. After a south-easterly daily low of just 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday, temperatures recovered at the beginning of the month. At least 14 degrees Celsius accompany the beginning of the week, peak values ​​of 19 degrees Celsius beckon until Thursday. The first Friday in May gets Germany in the mood for the weekend with up to 20 degrees Celsius, and Saturday brings spring temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Weather on May 1st – Sunday will be wet in Bavaria, otherwise it will remain changeable in Germany

A lot of strength is required on Sunday – and in Bavaria also a rain jacket. © Hausler

On Sunday, May 1st, there will be thunderstorms in the southeast from the afternoon, otherwise the sky over Germany will loosen up and the sun and clouds will dance alternately into the new month. After a Walpurgis night, which was only hit by rain in the south-east, during which the temperatures, according to Gröbel, can drop to zero, partygoers can expect tolerable temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Weather summary – According to experts, April was too summery overall

With an average temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, April is considered “slightly too warm” according to meteorologist Jung. Although at 55 liters per square meter it rained just six percent too little to meet the monthly target, the sun shone for 178 hours, 23 hours more than was expected for April. The month, which is known to do what it wants, has made a name for itself this year as the harbinger of summer. Read here how the hot season is likely to develop this year. (askl)