Qualifying for the sprint race also fell prey to Max Verstappen. This time the difference with the closest competitor was not 0.8 seconds but 0.011 seconds. According to Verstappen, he also took it a bit easier due to the difficult track conditions. With the speed over one lap, the Red Bull RB19 is fine, but how is that in the race? We’re going to find out now.

Before that, the teams have to make a choice on which tires they will start. The choice is a lot more difficult today than other weekends. Spa lives up to the image of cultivating unpredictable weather conditions. Just before the mechanics have to leave the starting grid, a torrent of rain comes down. Again the rain causes the start to be postponed.

Start of the sprint race in Belgium

Half an hour later than planned, the action on the track starts. The drivers must be on the full laws to start. During the four warm-up laps behind the safety car says Verstappen that he thinks it is already time for the intermediates. When the Aston Martin Vantage has arrived, Verstappen can set the pace. Several drivers dive in, but the race leader stays out.

Verstappen therefore has to drive another lap on the full laws before he can switch. Verstappen does come in after that lap. It’s busy in the switch station, but it’s all just going well in the pits. When Verstappen emerges from the pit lane, Piastri has already passed him. The Red Bull is about a second and a half behind the McLaren.

The big winner of the transition gala is Pierre Gasly. He has moved up to third place. Pérez also made a good stop. He is fourth. Back again to the head of the field where Verstappen is connected to Piastri. Within one lap the difference is only half a second. Unfortunately, Verstappen’s hunt is stopped for the Dutchman.

safety car

On his 42nd birthday, Fernando Alonso goes off in Pouhon. The Spanish driver lightly touches the curb. This causes the rear to lose all grip and Alonso spins off the track. The safety car that follows is in favor of Piastri. Due to the many warm-up laps and long layout of the circuit, there are only eleven laps to be driven in the entire sprint race. After the safety car, there are only six laps left.

Piastri cannot enjoy the lead of the sprint race for long. On the Kemmel straight, Verstappen’s top speed is many times faster than the McLaren’s pace. Verstappen even passes for the Les Combes combination. Meanwhile, a dry line is starting to emerge and Magnussen thinks about it slicks. Further on, Pérez has problems with Hamilton right behind him.

Perez in trouble

Hamilton has more speed, but Pérez does not want to give up. The two touch each other, but initially both can continue. The Red Bull is damaged as a result. According to the race management, Hamilton is to blame. He also receives a five-second staff.

Meanwhile, one after the other passes Pérez. When Norris also wants to overtake the battered Red Bull, Pérez shoots into the gravel trap. As a result, the Mexican driver falls even further back. The team brings Pérez in to park the car.

LAP 7/11 Hamilton and Perez battling 😮 The pair touch and then Perez slides off into the gravel the following lap #BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/vOBMdIf3DQ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2023

Verstappen cruises to victory

The track dries further and further, but it is too late to switch to the tires without tread. Verstappen has built up a gap of about six seconds at the front. Oscar Piastri holds his ground and takes his first podium in F1. The weekend will be even more special for Pierre Gasly. He takes P3 on the circuit where his good friend Hubert died in 2019. Hamilton drops back to P7 due to his penalty.

Result of qualifying for the sprint race in Belgium

Verstappen Piastri Gasly Sainz Leclerc Norris Hamilton Russell Ocon Richard Stroll Albon Bottas Magnussen zhou Sergeant Hulkenberg Tsunoda Perez Alonso

What time does F1 start at Spa?

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM