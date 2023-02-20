At least 24 people died from the heavy rains that hit the coast between Saturday night, the 18th, and early this Sunday, the 19th. In São Sebastião alone, there are 23 deaths confirmed by Mayor Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Another victim is a girl who died after being hit by the rockslide in Ubatuba. Until this Sunday night, 228 people are homeless and 338 are homeless.

The storm flooded houses, blocked highways and caused landslides in Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. The Civil Defense declared a state of public calamity after more than 600 millimeters of rain in 24 hours.

In Ilhabela, the storm dragged cars and flooded even the interior of inns. Highways that give access to the region have stretches blocked by falling barriers. In Baixada Santista, there were floods in Santos, São Vicente and Praia Grande.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, who traveled to São Sebastião this Sunday morning, asked the Armed Forces for support to help the victims. The Taubaté Air Battalion will provide two high-performance helicopters to help the victims. According to the governor, there are at least 30 injured people waiting for help.

According to the Fire Department, a stone slid over a residence on Rua Benedito Alves da Silva, in the neighborhood of Perequê-Açu, in Ubatuba, early on Sunday, killing the girl instantly.

In São Sebastião, the rains caused flooding in the urban area and on beaches far from the center. In Itatinga, houses were flooded and cars were swept away by the current. There were landslides on the Antônio Tenório lane and residents were removed to a shelter set up at the Patrícia Viviane Municipal School. In Juquehy, houses were taken over by muddy water. Many residents left the properties and took shelter in the houses of neighbors. The city hall canceled all carnival events scheduled for this Sunday.

According to the Civil Defense, it rained 190 mm in some regions of the north coast in the last 12 hours and 250 mm in one day. In Ilhabela, it rained 226 mm in a few hours and the storm dragged cars and flooded even the interior of inns.

Public transport between Barra Velha and Borrifos was suspended due to erosion in the access roads. The water supply in the city is interrupted.

In Santos, in Baixada Santista, the rain flooded entire streets and invaded houses. The Edgar Perdigão bridge, where passengers take the ferries to Guarujá, was invaded by the undertow. Ferry crossings were suspended. The high tide invaded the beach. The carnival, in the Historic Center of Santos, was interrupted. There were also floods in São Vicente and Praia Grande.

Highways have stretches blocked by falling barriers

At least three highways that lead to the coast of São Paulo have blockage points caused by damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the state over the weekend.

According to a report released by the state government at 6 pm, between Toque Toque and Bertioga, there is no traffic option. There is also no traffic option between Juquehy and São Sebastião, the alternative route being the Anchieta/Imigrantes system.

The Mogi-Bertioga highway (SP-098) was closed at kilometer 82, in Biritiba Mirim, due to the rupture of a pipeline and subsequent erosion caused by heavy rains. Still according to the government, there is also a total ban on km 90 and 91, due to the fall of the barrier; and at km 87, due to erosion.

Internet users posted photos on social networks of how the road was after the pipe ruptured. Large erosions damaged the section.

“A DER team is on site assessing the situation to define the necessary procedures to restore traffic. Drivers are being advised to use the Anchieta/Imigrantes Highway System (SP-160 and SP-150), Tamoios Highway (SP-099) and Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125) as alternative routes”, says the note from the state administration. .

The Tamoios Highway (SP-099) is prohibited at km 65 towards the coast and at km 82 towards the capital. On Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego (SP-055), there is a total ban on the following stretches:

– Km 174 – barrier drop

– Km 164+100 – barrier drop

– Km 178 – flooding

– Km 140 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees

– Km 061 – barrier drop

– Km 065 – barrier drop

– Km 097 – flooding

– Km 095 – barrier drop

– Km 099 – flooding

– Km 116 – barrier fall.

The km 164, 180, 205, 237, 66, 70, 84 and 93 are still partially closed.

At dawn, a 25-kilometer stretch of the Rio-Santos highway near Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, was interdicted due to risk for drivers, but ended up being released this Sunday morning, the 19th.

According to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the ban took place around 1 am on the stretch between kilometers 35 and 10 of the highway, near Itamambuca beach.

Civil Defense trucks with mattresses, blankets, cleaning kits and basic food baskets are being supplied to serve the municipalities.