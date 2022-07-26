Some areas of the country have witnessed, since this morning until now, rain in quantities ranging from medium to light, and sometimes heavy.
The National Center of Meteorology published videos of rain on Hatta and a video of rain on Kalba Road in Sharjah.
To watch the video, click the link.
#rain up to now.. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/BZEEHe6GVEv
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) July 26, 2022
#rain On the road #sharjah #kalba Currently.. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/riD0qULv3Y
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) July 26, 2022
#Rain #areas #country. #video
