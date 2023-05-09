Russia tensely prepares for Victory Day celebrations. On May 9, the Russians commemorate the victory over the Nazis. But this year, a shower of drones, sabotage actions and arguments in the military leadership about the battle for Ukraine make administrators and civilians uncertain.

In the past week, the number of incidents in Russia itself has been piling up at lightning speed. Last weekend, an oil depot exploded in Sevastopol in Crimea annexed by the Russians in 2014. The tank had been hit by a drone and produced a black, apocalyptic column of smoke that could be seen for miles around.

After that it didn't stop. A selection of the incidents: in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, a freight train derailed because unknown persons had disabled the track. In the southern Krasnodar region, drones hit another oil storage facility, causing a major fire.





Drone attack

Near Saint Petersburg, an electricity pylon fell to the ground after a (probably deliberate) explosion. A second train derailed in Bryansk and, to top it off, two drones exploded or were shot down over the Kremlin, it is still not clear.

Nor is it known who sent the drones to the center of Russian power. Ukrainians, to show the Russians that they can touch their country’s heart? Russian saboteurs fighting against Vladimir Putin’s regime? Or security services, who want to enforce something, for example the declaration of a state of emergency or total mobilization? No one knows, the opinions of the experts are diametrically opposed in Russia.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising in the run-up to Victory Day, Tuesday. Because if an attack with drones can be committed – by anyone – it can also happen during the military parade. Significantly, more than twenty Russian cities have canceled the parade.

President Vladimir Putin during his Victory Day speech one year ago. He then praised the Russian military in Ukraine. © Video still



Wake up startled

And in Moscow, too, they seem to have woken up with a fright. The system that is supposed to disrupt drones around the Kremlin is working in full mode. Taxis from Yandex (the Russian equivalent of Uber) are completely out of whack, their navigation barely works.

In the meantime, things are no better on the battlefield. The Ukrainian army is poised to launch a counter-offensive at any moment, while Russian troops have yet to take control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bachmut (or what is left of it) after nine months of fierce fighting that left thousands dead.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Russian private army Wagner, told the military staff in Moscow foul-mouthed before the weekend that his men are through it. They would get too little ammunition, and on Friday Prigozhin announced that Wagner will withdraw from Bachmut on Wednesday.



Quote

I was glad that our children don’t know the word war. But now it’s happening again Anastasia, resident of Moscow

Putin always uses Victory Day as a crowbar to get the people back behind him. The Second World War is sacred to Russians and by stating that the fight against fascism in Ukraine is still going on, the Russian president hopes that the population will continue to support the ‘special military operation’.

But whether that will still work this year is the question. Russians are starting to doubt. “For me it’s a sincere, meaningful holiday,” says thirty-year-old Anastasia in central Moscow. “I was glad that our children don’t know the word war. But now it’s happening again. And that is very difficult to explain to my daughter.

