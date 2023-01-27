Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Rain of varying intensity fell on Abu Dhabi, and the various regions of the country, with the flow of valleys and reefs, and a noticeable decrease in temperatures, with hail early this morning in some areas, and the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 2.9 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais ( Ras Al Khaimah) at 01:45 local time in the UAE, and the country is witnessing cloudy weather, cumulus clouds with rain of varying intensity in separate areas, and easterly to northeasterly winds, moderate to brisk and strong at times, with clouds, with a speed of 15 to 30, up to 55 km / Q, and the sea is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and medium to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology warned against frequenting valleys and water bodies, and called for adherence to safety measures during weather conditions, following up on bulletins and reports issued by the center and not circulating rumors.

The center expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times during the day in some coastal and northern areas with a chance of rain. Waves in the Arabian Gulf, medium to choppy waves at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The areas of heavy rain included Seih Al Salam, Al Marmoum, Jebel Ali, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, The Palm Island (Dubai), Al Shuwaib (Al Ain), and with the beginning of the day heavy rain fell on Abu Dhabi Airport, on the city of Mohammed bin Zayed, Al Shawamekh, Al Wathba, and Razeen. Al Haffar and Arjan, Abu Dhabi.

Medium rains fell on Fujairah International Airport, Delma Island, Al Aryam Island (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Island, Al Bateen Airport, separate areas of Sharjah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Qu’a, and separate areas of Dubai.

Light to medium rains also fell in Al Ajban and Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra region), Nizwa (Sharjah), Hatta, and separate areas of Dubai, Wadi Shehah (Ras Al Khaimah), and separate areas of Ajman, Kalba, Qatta, Sharjah. , Farfar, and Wadi Mai in Fujairah, and light rain on Al Ain Airport, and separate areas of Al Ain City, Kizad, Umm Al Sheif Field, Ghantoot, Al Rahba, Al Bahia, Sir Bani Yas Island (Abu Dhabi).