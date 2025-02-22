Rain of sanctions for not having your apartment in tourist exploitation: “No one expects you

The people affected by the 2013 Tourist Law continue to receive sanctions for not having their apartments assigned to a tourist exploiter and for making use of them on their own. “There are people who have already exhausted the administrative route and what they have is the payment letter,” explains Maribe Doreste, spokesman for the affected platform (PALT). Antonia is an example of this, a sanction of 2,250 euros recently arrived because he has exhausted the administrative route. “I have a deadline to pay it and I am gathering the money, but I am a widow and I have a disability,” he explains. The platform argues that there are thousands of people affected or likely to be: many with a opening of file or resolution proposal. In their records they have a file where They are updating the notified people or complexes.

Questions and Answers about the Canarian Law that sanctions for not giving your apartment to a tourist explorator

“The problem is that they are not being able to defend because they do not know that they are being notified, since nobody expects you to be mullae for using your home,” says Maribe Doreste. “Yesterday we realized that there were already 80 payment cards directly because they are being notified through the Official Gazette,” he says. However, remember that there are cases such as the Las Algae apartment that came these sanctioning files to their properties directly.

Antonia, on the other hand, remarks that he bought his apartment with his lifelong savings. “With my savings plus a mortgage, I bought it in your day, and now I find this I don’t understand.” “She is my only property,” insists this woman, who lived on this property and now lives with her daughter for fear that the fine will increase to 30,000 or even 300,000 euros. “I have been able to come with my daughter, but and if I didn’t have anyone else?” In addition, he points out that he has no problem that other people from the complex exploit him tourist, but insists that she wants to enjoy a property that she has acquired.





In the file of Antonia it is indicated that it is opened by “breaching the duty to stick to the use established by planning”, since it allocates “the unit to residential use (use of the accommodative unit, as well as non -profit assignment to family and friends). The Tourism Inspection asked the City Council (in this case Mogán) the use assigned by the municipal planning in force to the plot and this replied that “the main use is a tourist accommodation establishment, the remaining uses being prohibited” and added that the property must be “aimed at providing a tourist accommodation service by the exploiting company enabled for this purpose, therefore, it is not, therefore, susceptible to being used for use residential ”.

The resolution mentions the 2013 law that promotes specialization towards tourist use in certain areas, avoiding residentialization. The Land Law of 2017 included that consolidated residential uses could be accredited before that date although this rule would not be valid for heirs or if other people buying the apartment. The sanction indicates that the consolidated use is not accredited in the case of Antonia, but she assures this newspaper that she bought the property in 2006 and that at no time it was told that she would have to allocate it to tourist exploitation.

“My apartment has never been on any rental page, it has never been in exploitation, ever. He has not been available to third parties. And I also bought it to enjoy it, ”he insists. “How was I going to buy something that I can’t enjoy if my intention was that?” It is questioned. In addition, he adds that he knows about people who have their apartments in exploitation and receive just 300 euros, since they cannot even explode it on their own.

The infraction committed is typified “as very serious”, being punishable with a fine between 30,001 and 300,000 euros. ” In this case, a sanction for total amount of 2,250.00 euros has been imposed, so ”is within the interval of the penalty of fine in serious sanctions,” says its resolution.

Antonia has been integrated into the platform of affected by the tourist law, which insists that they have to fight for their property. He points out that he will continue to fight, but that everything is money, “first you have to pay the fine, second you have to pay for a lawyer, and a series of expenses that you do not prevorate and that you did not have at any time. And what do I do?

Maribe Doreste, on the other hand, affects that from the platform (that does not stop winning partners) what is recommended is, if someone comes a fine or is notified, he first has to answer. “Fines are coming to people who are not answering, not because they do not want, but because they have not heard, because they have notified in the official bulletin,” he says.

“Why didn’t he warn me, Mr. Notary? Why didn’t you warn me that legal certainty does not exist in the Canary Islands? Why didn’t you warn me that a deed that costs sacrifice to pay for it is not worth anything? Why didn’t he warn me that where he puts Apartment or Bungalow in the writing, it could be changed by accommodation unit? ”Are the questions that an affected of the platform is asked. “Why didn’t he warn me that the true head of the apartment is the exploiter and not the one who pays it? ¿Why didn’t he warned me that I can only buy it but not live it because they could fine me? ”he adds.

Tourism alleges that the sanctions come if it is “tourist floor”

The Ministry of Tourism has pointed out to this newspaper that “the regulations do not expel anyone from their home, nor does it force anyone to deliver the keys to any exploiter” and that “if that sanctioning file exists is because there is a probative proof of evidence that It is an establishment located on tourist soil. ”

The area directed by León adds that urban regulations in general “is the same throughout Spain and everyone must respect the uses defined by urban planning (principle of use specialization)” and that the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Mogán committed last year to initiate the procedures for modifying soil uses and that file start would suspend the sanctioning procedures that they were going.

“An urban report of the corresponding City Council is part of the sanctioning file, which establishes that the establishment is covered in a tourist license, on tourist land for tourist use, without that report the sanctioning file would not prosper,” he says.

The Ombudsman rejected that residential use is prohibited

Doreste points to a response from the Ombudsman that in 2019 recommended that the Canary Islands government respect the residential use of those affected or compensate them. “There is not enough legal basis to sustain, as the administration of the Canary Islands maintains, that the residential use is prohibited. It is not. It cannot be, as it has been reasoned, neither for the specialization of the soil nor by the nature of the establishment, ”said that letter.

Last year, the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council took the steps to relieve these fines to the owners. What was approved was the processing and approval of a municipal provisional ordinance that allows to compatible residential and tourist use in the municipality. Maribe Doreste then recalled that “until 2013 we lived quietly” and adds that, until then, these floors could not be exploited tourist if it did not approve 51% of the community of owners.

Against the Vacation Rental Law

The platform has also protested these days against the project of holiday housing of the Government of the Canary Islands and has sent numerous emails. “The Vacational Rental Law insists on the same and falls again on the majadería that we do not have a home, that what we have is a accommodative unit and therefore we have no right to use what our is,” Maribe Doreste stands out.

“We defend that the people who want to make the holiday rental and more in the areas of the coast of all the Canary Islands,” he says. “This law puts us again in the trigger, it really is a cheat law, a Trojan horse, come for us, come in this law for residents already by the owners.”