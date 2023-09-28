In the offices of the Sinaloense Institute for Educational Infrastructure (Isife), where Hugo Echave Meneses rules, there is a cascade of last minute requests who fight the allocation of air conditioners announced by the State Government. And, starting next week, The thousand devices will begin to be distributed, whose total cost to the treasury will be 10.5 million pesos. The State Government has allocated another 2.8 million pesos to cover installation costs. It must be said that there are schools with students desperate for this support, because due to the lack of air conditioning, they prefer to take their classes under the trees.

Not even because they blocked the Los Mochis-El Fuerte highway for two consecutive daysthe Secretary of Public Education and Culture in Sinaloa, Graciela Domínguez, did not attend or send any of her officials to serve the mothers of the primary school of the Taxtes ejido, El Fuerte. The demand is the construction of the roof, in which minors can benefit from the heat. Perhaps by working to solve the electricity problem at Charay High School, whose parents also blocked that street, they already believe they are fulfilling their duties in El Fuerte. No wonder problems spring up like mushrooms.

There are around 54 educational establishments in Sinaloa that still have electricity problems. The high temperatures recorded in the entity have caused these schools to have failures in refrigeration equipment or to completely register damage to the entire electrical installation. Graciela Domínguez, head of the SEPyC in Sinaloa, said that they continue working to repair these schools, but the educational authorities will definitely have to request at least double the budget for 2024 because they do not finish fixing schools.

The mayor of Sinaloa did justice to the Indigenous Preschool School in the community of Playita de Casillas and fulfilled them with the beginning of the construction of a classroom, since those children are used to learning under a mesquite tree. Rolando Mercado Araujo assured that this was a commitment he made with the teacher of those children, since it is not possible for them to study under those conditions, although he is also clear that he still has a lot to do in that regard, since in the mountain municipality there are many needs of this type in school establishments and it is difficult to solve them all in the medium term.

