Travel by airplane It is a unique experience full of questions, among them questions arise such as:What happens to bathroom waste during the flight? Are urine and excrement thrown into the air? Here we answer you.

Both on small planes that make short flights and on those that travel long distances there are several bathrooms for passengers; However, they are somewhat different from what you can find at home.

One of the main differences is that the toilet in your home is connected to a drainage network to avoid contamination, but on a plane where does the waste go? Although For years there has been a rumor that they throw them into the air, this is totally FALSE.

Unlike domestic toilets, onboard toilets are connected to a special vacuum system developed thanks to the ingenuity of people like James Kemper.

What happens to bathroom waste on airplanes?

The system, patented in 1970s and used commercially since 1982, It operates under a simple, but effective principle: a non-stick coating on the cup, a deodorant and antibacterial blue liquid, and a powerful suction generated by pressure differences.

When we flush, a valve opens at the bottom of the toilet, unleashing a vacuum that sucks the waste into a special tank located at the back of the plane.

This tank, which can store up to 320 gallons of waste on a typical Boeing 747 flight, becomes the temporary final destination of our contribution to the flight.

But what happens to this waste once the plane lands? This is where a specialized team comes into play, responsible for connecting tanker trucks to the aircraft for emptying at appropriate facilities at the airport.

In the past, airlines resorted to less efficient methods, such as the use of electric pumps and chemical deodorizers, which increased aircraft weight and fuel consumption.