Mef, 328 billion euros collected from state tax revenues (+6%) from January to July

In the period January-July 2024 the Treasury tax revenues ascertained on the basis of the legal competence criterion amount to 328,365 million euros, with an increase of 19,201 million compared to the same period of 2023 (+6.2%).

This was announced by Ministry of Economy and Finance. In particular, for the direct taxes an increase of 14,024 million euros is recorded while for the indirect taxes an increase of 5,177 million euros is highlighted.