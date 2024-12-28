Lottery office number 27,360 in Puente Genil, located at 27 Susana Benítez Street, was bustling this morning with the comings and goings of neighbors and curious onlookers. The mixed administration (it is also a well-known haberdashery, ‘The Golden Needle’) has distributed the only ticket awarded first prize of the EuroMillions draw this Friday, worth more than 41.2 million euros.

“It is such a long figure that you are not able to read it at first,” said Jesús Pérez, husband of Virginia Florido, who runs this business and has given the spectacular prize. “We are very nervous and very happy. We still don’t believe it,” they point out.

They learned the news last night from the Lottery commercial representative in the area. «He told us about 10:00 p.m. and we were very surprised. How was it possible? This morning they brought us the sign with the prize and people have started to come in to ask,” says Pérez.

About the identity of the person lucky«we know absolutely nothing nor do I think we will ever know who it was. It is rumored that it may not from the town».









The area in which the office is located is very central and “at these times they are many visitors who come to Puente Genil to see the lights and enjoy the town. Buses come full. It is very possible that someone from outside has taken the prize,” they indicate from the haberdashery and add, laughing, that “they could already be kind enough to distribute it. Even if it were a little bit!

‘The golden needle’ is touched by luck. This business, which Florido has run for eight years, distributed several tenths of the Christmas Lottery jackpot in 2023. «But, look, the 400,000 euros of that prize are very far from the more than 41 million of this one. I’m telling you, we are still in disbelief,” says Pérez.

The raffle had a collection of 49 million euros in Spain and has left 5 second category winners with a prize of 129,0000 euros each. Of those five, two have ended up in Spanish cities: Mostoles and Madrid. On the other hand, the correct ‘El Millón’ ticket has been validated at receiving office number 43,310 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, located at Paseo de Tomás Morales, 118.