The Regulatory Council yesterday delivered the awards for the Jumilla Wine Quality Contest, where a total of 32 brands were recognized, of which 18 obtained gold medals and 14 were silver. In addition, three special mentions were awarded. One for the organic that obtained the highest score (Verdejo Mediterráneo 2020, from Bodegas Pío del Ramo), and two for the most outstanding monastrell with and without wood, which collected the Luzón Collection Monastrell 2020 and the Silvano García 4 Meses 2019.

By category, in white wines, two gold medals were awarded to Juan Gil Moscatel 2020 and Verdejo Mediterráneo 2020 (Bodegas Pío del Ramo). There were also two silvers for Finca Luzón Blanco 2020 (Luzón) and SF Verdejo 2020 (San Dionisio). In the rosé section, the gold went to the new Silvano García Pink 2020 (Bodegas Silvano García). And the two silvers went to Juan Gil Rosado 2020 and SF Monastrell 2020 (San Dionisio).

In the reds of the 2019 and 2020 vintages made without contact with wood, four golds were awarded to Luzón Monastrell Collection 2020, Honoro Vera 2020 (Juan Gil), Señorío de Tobarra 2019 (Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación) and Bruma del Estrecho de Marín ( Bodegas Viña Elena). Three silvers went to Mayoral Cosecha 2020 (Bodegas García Carrión), Numun Selección Ecológico 2020 (Bodegas BSI) and Casa De La Ermita Joven 2020 (Esencia Wines).

With the same vintages, but in contact with wood, Silvano García 4 Meses 2019 and Olivares 2019 collected gold. There were three silvers for Juan Gil Etique Plata 2019, Alceño Premium 50 Barricas 2019 and Pino Doncel Black 2019 (Bodegas Bleda).

For the 2018 and previous reds made in contact with wood, two golds were awarded for Exodus Roble 2018 (Delampa) and Lunático Tinto 2018 (Esencia Wines). In this same section, the silvers corresponded to Alceño 150th Anniversary 2017 Monastrell (Alceño), Dominio de Ontur Selección 2018 (Ontalba) and Madrid Romero 6 Meses 2018 (Madrid Romero). And as for the crianza, the Thader 2018 and Casa de La Ermita 2018 (Esencia Wines), Luzón Collection 2018 and Castillo de Jumilla 2017 (Bodegas Bleda) received gold medals. The silver was collected by El Tobar 2016 (Bodegas Torrecastillo). The sweet wines Amatus (Bleda), Silvano García and Lácrima Christi (Bodegas BSI) each took one gold.