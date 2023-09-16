The Romagna won 4-3 over the Bianconeri, while the guests won 2-1 in Ferrara. Ancona and Atalanta U23 also win

Pietro Scognamiglio

Perugia’s blow in the big match at Paolo Mazza: the first success of the season for Baldini’s team comes with a comeback (2-1) in the match between two relegated teams from Serie B, both entered in the fight for promotion. Spal took the lead at the start with a header from a corner by Nahuel Valentini who took time from Vulikic; However, Perugia overturned it already before the break, finding the equalizer with Iannoni and overtaking with the first goal with the new jersey of Federico Vazquez (second Argentine to score in the match). After the break, the offensive attempts by Antenucci and his teammates did not reach their destination and the result did not change.

See also Egan Bernal: clinic updates health status the others in group b — Among the big teams, Cesena also smiles for the first time as they pass to Pontedera (3-1): immediately ahead with Saber, Mimmo Toscano’s team is joined in the second half by Benedetti – scheme on a short corner taken, defense asleep – but then it extended towards the end with a lethal double restart, first by Ogunseye triggered by Berti and then, at the end of injury time, with Kargbo sent through on goal by Cristian Shpendi (both returning from commitments with their respective national teams). Juventus Next Gen falls in Rimini after a goal celebration (4-3), two defeats in two games played: the young Bianconeri throw themselves away, ahead three times – the third with a wonderful goal from the blue Turicchia – and three achieved several times, until Captain Gigli’s decisive strike for the second goal in a row after that of Sassari. Rimini hadn’t won at home since December 10th. Measured, Ancona smiles as they beat Pineto at Del Conero (1-0): goal from Peli in the half hour set up by Spagnoli, in the final siege the Abruzzo team came close to equalizing with Chakir. Tomorrow (Saturday 16 September) all the others will be on the pitch, with our eyes set on Pescara-Arezzo and the Entella-Sestri Levante derby. See also Football on TV: Serie A day, in Sampdoria and Spezia

group a — If Juve eats their hands, Atalanta U23 instead celebrates as they find their first historic victory in Serie C at Caravaggio – their home field for the whole season. The Nerazzurri from Modesto beat Giana 3-2, a split match in the first half from Italeng’s brace; Mallamo’s hat-trick after he had shortened Minotti, Giana reduces the distance again with Verde but without reaching the equalizer. Triestina-Pro Vercelli stands out on Saturday’s programme, which will be played in Fontanafredda (Pordenone stadium) due to maintenance work on the Nereo Rocco lawn.