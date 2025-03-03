Marc Márquez’s first victory with Ducatti at the Thailand 2025 Grand Prix has caused a Rain of criticisms of Pedro AcostaRed Bull Ktm pilot, who spoke a few days ago in The revolt about its relationship with the Catalan corridor.

David Broncano, presenter of the program RTVEasked the athlete born in Mazarrón, Murcia, How was his deal with Marc Márquez and the rest of the pilots From the MotoGP grill: “With Marc you have …?

Pedro Acosta, with a serious gesture but jokingly, replied “Who?”, By after a few seconds, give an explanation. “I focus on me, too many problems I have. Do you take with Pablo Motos?. With Jorge Martín I get better, but I try to have the minimum. I like it, but without feelings. ”





Rain of criticism

Acosta, after his words in The revolt, has suffered a rain of criticism In one of his latest publications in Instagram After confirming Marc Márquez’s first victory dressed in Ducatti red in the GP Thailand, and where the Murcian pilot ended in 12th position after suffer a fall during the race.

Criticism of Pedro Acosta Instagram Pedro Acosta

“What happened to Pedrito? You can’t be so Boca flip. A little karma is not doing bad“;” Karma. Normal that you don’t know who Marc Márquez is, you don’t see it on the track “;” in the closed mouth they don’t enter flies “; “Who is Pedro Acosta?”; Or “it is normal for you not to know Marc, 93 is so far away that you don’t even see it. Your ego plays bad passes. You are nobody in the world of motorcycling, when you accept it before and be more humble, you will begin to take advantage of the talent that, without a doubt, you have”, among others, were some of the comments that Marc Márquez’s followers dedicated to Pedro Acosta.