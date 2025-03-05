The first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions between Real Madrid and Atlétic the whistle and the boycott of the rojiblanca fans in the minute of silence by Javier Dorado, former Madrid -deceased Madrid player.

While practically the entire Santiago Bernabéu remained silent to honor the former player, from the visiting area Atlético ultras tried to boycott the moment with whistle. In response, the White Stadium started applauding to cover it.

What happened in the white fief Make journalist Juanma Castaño explodewhich criticized live in COPE’s great game That boycott attempt by Atlético ultras.

In addition, journalist Juanma Castaño broke out live in COPE’s great game: “Those who have done that, to analyze whether they are the human or animal race. It is that You have to have little humanity to whistle while the image of Javi Dorado in the videosomarkers, of a boy who has suffered a leukemia and who died last week. “

“You have to be ungrateful and animal to whistle at that time. I do not care about the shirt of which I can really. Let them look at it because they are not to be in the field or anywhere, “said the journalist.

In addition, these whistles generated a rain of criticism on social networks, which They loaded against those Atlético ultras for not respecting such a delicate moment.