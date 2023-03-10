Many comments of appreciation, but some also annoyed by the name that Lautaro Martinez has chosen for his upcoming son

The striker for Inter Milan and the world champion Argentina national team Lautaro Martinez and his partner Agustina Gandolfo are about to become parents of a beautiful boy. In a video posted on social media, little Nina’s voice is heard pronouncing the name that the little one will have on the way. The unborn child will be called Theo.

Credit: lautaromartinez – Instagram

For years they have formed one of the most beautiful couples in football and sport in general. We are talking about Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo.

She is a modelvery popular on social networks and testimonials of various brands.

He, on the other hand, needs even fewer introductions. As everyone knows he is a soccer player of Inter Milan and the Argentina national team.

With both shirts he won many trophies and achieved enormous satisfactionsespecially in recent years.

A championship, an Italian cup and two Italian super cups with the Nerazzurri, a legendary one world Championship wearing the albiceleste shirt in the last tournament played in November and December in Qatar.

A huge victory, however, Lautaro Martinez is about to do it in the private life. Indeed, his partner is pregnant and she is expecting what will be their second child.

The announcement, as always happens in situations like this, came from the directly concerned directly on their profiles social.

Our family is growing and we can’t be happier. We can’t wait to have another little person to brighten our days and bring more joy to our home ❤️ It’s more than she ever dreamed of. I love them forever 👨 👧 🤰🏼🐶

What will Lautaro Martinez’s son be called?

Credit: Internazionale FC

A few days after the announcement of the new pregnancy, the Nerazzurri bomber asked his soul mate to marry him. Invitation obviously accepted with all the happiness in the world by Agustina.

Then, in recent days, another important update. In a video published in the stories section of Lautaro and Agustina’s Instagram profiles, a video appeared that the two recorded while they were in the car with Ninatheir first child.

Credit: lautaromartinez – Instagram

The next new dad asks his little one what is the name of the little one that the mother keeps inside her belly and Nina replies “Theo“.

On social networks, among the many comments of appreciation, someone popped up who was annoyed by the fact that Theo is the name of one of the most representative players of Milan, historic rival of Inter. This is Theo Hernandez.