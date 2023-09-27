César Montes lived a complicated summer, at the same time that the Mexican was focused on the Mexican National Team in the Gold Cup, the center-back was aware of his future, since his desire was to leave Espanyol once the Barcelona team closed its relegation last year. The move was not easy at all, it even led to war between the club and the player, in the end, in order to avoid further disturbances, upon the closing of the market, both parties finalized his sale to Almería.
More news on the transfer market
The Almería team invested around 13 million euros in the signing of the Mexican center back, whom they turned into the most valuable signing in the club’s history, hoping that his presence would be synonymous with solidity in the lower part of the squad. However, this fact, at least today, is not happening and is generating a lot of discomfort and criticism of the figure of Montes.
The club was destroyed yesterday by Sevilla, 5-1 and Montes was one of the worst in the match, in general like the entire defense and that is why the fans, as well as the press close to the club, exploded against him. Mexican defender, who they have described as “a solution” and far from that, he is being more of a problem. Almería’s present is negative, last in LaLiga after seven days and one of the objectives in the sights for what until today is a disaster is Montes, due to the figures of his signing.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Rain #criticism #César #Montes #questionable #start #season