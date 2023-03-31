An attempted robbery in the Belgrano neighborhood, a wealthy neighborhood in Buenos Aires, ended in a rain of bills. This Thursday at noon, a man was taking seven million Argentine pesos to the bank, about $33,000 at the official exchange rate, when an assailant struggled to take his backpack. The young man, who police identified as 26-year-old Juan Cruz, was going to deposit the money when he ran into the criminal and part of the money he was carrying on his back flew down the street. A neighbor recorded from her balcony how people ran down the street collecting the bills. The neighbors had come to the rescue, but 70,000 pesos (about 300 dollars) were not recovered.

Argentine society talks and thinks in dollars, but not the change imposed by the Government. The restrictions on foreign currency and inflation make Argentines take refuge in the dollar that is sold on the street, almost double the official price that no saver has access to. With a family economy sheltered in the dollar outside of the banks, most of the large transactions are done in cash: from the payment of a rent to the purchase of a property.

The highest denomination bill in the country, the one thousand pesos, is equivalent to almost five dollars in the official price. The man who was robbed this Thursday had 7,000 bills in a backpack that ended up scattered on the street. The parallel change is equivalent to about $18,000, the price of a second-hand midsize car. “Until night you could find thousand-peso bills on some corner,” joked the host of a television channel.

