Rain Man: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Rain Man is the film broadcast this evening, 7 January 2024, on La7 at 9.15pm. It is a 1988 film directed by Barry Levinson and starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. The film won four Oscars. Below is the plot, the cast and where to watch Rain Man streaming.

Plot

Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) is a debt-ridden car salesman who, upon the death of his father, discovers that he is not the heir to the family fortune. On this occasion he also learns of the existence of Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), his older brother with autism, who is hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic in Wallbrook. Frustrated by the lack of inheritance and angry at having been kept in the dark about his brother's existence, Charlie decides to kidnap Raymond in order to somehow gain possession of the money and become his guardian. After the kidnapping, he proposes to the doctor treating Raymond to take the man back to the clinic in exchange for half the fortune. Following the doctor's refusal to become his accomplice, Charlie also loses the support of his girlfriend Susanna (Valeria Golino), who becomes very angry at the way he treats her poor brother.

During the journey to Los Angeles, Charlie's memories begin to resurface of a strange character who sang songs to him when he was a child and who suddenly disappeared from his life. When he realizes Raymond's extraordinary ability to do calculations, Charlie decides to exploit it to gamble in Las Vegas and earn the amount he needs to finally get out of debt. The idea works and with the economic tranquility Charlie also reconnects with Susanna. Charlie considers asking for custody of Raymond, but following a domestic accident he realizes he isn't up to it and decides to take his brother back to the clinic. However, the long journey taken together allows the two brothers to get closer and to discover that diversity can sometimes represent a strength.

Rain Man: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? Starring great actors such as Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen, Jack Murdock, Lucinda Jenney, Bonnie Hunt, Michael D. Roberts, Kim Robillard, Ralph Seymour. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Dustin Hoffman: Raymond Babbitt

Tom Cruise: Charlie Babbitt

Valeria Golino: Susanna

Gerald R. Molen: Dr. Bruner

Jack Murdock: John Mooney

Michael D. Roberts: Vern

Ralph Seymour: Lenny

Lucinda Jenney: Iris

Bonnie HuntSally Dibbs

Beth Grant: Farm lady with children

Ray BakerMr. Kelso

Barry Levinson: tax doctor

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rain Man live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 7 January 2024 – at 9.15 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.