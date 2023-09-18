The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that as a result of the country being affected by an air depression extending from the east in the surface and upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by a humid air mass and the presence of mountains to the east, it leads to the development of local cumulonimbus clouds over the east of the country in the afternoon, extending over some inland areas towards the coasts, accompanied by rainfall.

The Center expected that the weather today and tomorrow will witness the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, which may be accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail in different regions of the country, especially in the east and south, and extending to some interior regions.

He pointed out that the winds are moderate speed and active to strong at times, with cumulus clouds that raise dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility, while the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center noted that it is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments, calling on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the Center and not to circulate rumours.