Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 23/12/2023 – 21:12

The heavy rains that hit the city of São Paulo this Saturday, 23, caused four points of flooding and 26 tree falls, according to information from the Fire Department. The City Hall's Emergency Management Center (CGE) declared a state of alert and attention throughout the afternoon, but at 6:45 pm the weather was already stable in the capital.

The neighborhoods most affected by the rain were São Mateus, Ipiranga, Jabaquara, Tremembé, Mooca and Cidade Ademar, where wind gusts reached more than 50 kilometers per hour. According to the Fire Department, there were no casualties.

For Saturday night, the forecast is that there will only be variation in clouds and isolated rain with weak intensity. On Sunday, 24th, Christmas Eve, the showers occur in isolation from the early afternoon with moderate to heavy intensity at times, increasing the potential for flooding. Throughout the night, however, there is no significant rain forecast, just increased cloudiness.

Flooding on Rua Ipanema, in the Mooca neighborhood, east of São Paulo, after the storm that hit the city on Saturday afternoon, 23 Photo: Gero Rodrigues / Ofotografico

On Monday, 25th, Christmas Day, the situation repeats itself and the weather remains unstable, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and thermometers should vary between 21 ºC and 31 ºC. The expectation is that temperatures will also remain high in the coming days.

Check below the weather forecast for the next few days in São Paulo, according to Meteoblue:

– Sunday: between 21 ºC and 28 ºC

– Monday: between 21 ºC and 31 ºC

– Tuesday: between 21 ºC and 27 ºC

– Wednesday: between 19 ºC and 23 ºC