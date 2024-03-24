Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 21:09

The number of people who died in Espírito Santo rose to 17 due to the heavy rains that hit part of the Southeast, according to a bulletin released by the State Civil Defense on the afternoon of this Sunday, 24th – by Saturday night, 23rd, four deaths had been reported. confirmed.

The government declared an emergency situation in 13 cities in the south of the state affected by the rains. The municipality with the highest number of victims is Mimoso do Sul, with 15 deaths. The other two occurred in the neighboring municipality, Apiacá. The number of victims could increase. “We still have people missing,” said Governor Renato Casagrande this Sunday afternoon.

Between Friday (22) and Saturday (23), Mimoso do Sul recorded an accumulated 231.8 millimeters of rain. According to the coordinator of Mimoso Civil Defense, Leonardo Ferreira, the city is “devastated”. The water reached the second floor of the properties and swept away cars.

A nursing home for the elderly and another that provides assistance to people with disabilities were taken by water. In the first, ten elderly people were removed from the location “without complications”, according to the state Civil Defense. On Monday, five people died and another five had to be rescued by aircraft – there is no information about their health status.

Still in Mimoso do Sul, a Fire Department truck was swept away by the flood that flooded the local streets. According to the corporation, the military was responding to incidents in the region when they parked the vehicle and proceeded to the location in a boat.

Other cities were also affected by the large volume of water, such as Vargem Alta, with accumulated rainfall of 150.6 mm and Bom Jesus do Norte, currently under a “Very High” risk alert for mass movement.

At least 5,481 residents were left homeless in the State – that is, they had to go to the home of relatives or friends – and 255 are homeless, being sheltered in temporary accommodation provided by city halls.

The state Civil Defense considers the risk of hydrological events in the southern region of the state to be high this Sunday. “Flooding events, flash floods and flooding of urban streams may occur”, says the alert.

The region also presents a high possibility of induced landslides and landslides on natural slopes and barrier falls on the banks of highways. In Rio de Janeiro, seven people have already died due to the rains – most of them in landslides.